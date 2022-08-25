Social media star Tadhg Fleming leads the celebrity lineup for popular RTE series

Tadhg Fleming has signed up to appear on RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals.

The Kerry native rose to worldwide fame back in 2017, after his hilarious video of his father Derry attempting to catch a bat in the kitchen went viral.

The video landed the social media star and his family appearances on The Late Late Show here in Ireland, as well as an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his popular US chat show.

Since then, Tadhg has become one of the most well-known social media personalities in Ireland with over 700k followers on Instagram and almost 3million followers on TikTok.

Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals will follow a host of famous faces as they take part in a gruelling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

This season, 20 well-known personalities from the world of sports and entertainment will attempt to pass the Hell Week course.

Alongside Tadgh, the line-up includes former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, actor Johnny Ward, TV presenters Paul Ryder and Blathnaid Treacy, Olympian David Gillick, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll.

Over six days, the celebrity recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests.

Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

Based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on Special Forces selection, the DS have designed a course that will test each recruit’s physical, emotional and psychological resilience.

The recruits, some of Ireland’s fittest celebrities, all have one thing in common, each of them believes they have what it takes to pass the course.

Hell Week is the mother of all challenges; it is not like any other reality TV series, it is raw, real and relentless; with no certainty that anyone will make it to the end.

Will any of the celebrity recruits have what it takes to pass selection? Or will they have to D.O. (drop out) by handing in their number to the DS?