Social media star Garron Noone spotted with Robbie Williams ahead of Croke Park gig

Social media star Garron Noone has been spotted hanging out with Robbie Williams ahead of his Croke Park gig.

On Friday night, the British singer hosted a singalong at 37 Dawson Street before bringing his Britpop Tour to the iconic Dublin venue on Saturday.

Guests on the night included Mayo man Garron, who performed for Robbie in front of a massive crowd of people.

In a video shared on social media, Robbie was seen clapping for Garron, before belting out a rendition of Good Looking Woman by the late Joe Dolan.

Robbie’s father, Pete, who once pursued stand-up comedy, was a longtime friend of the Mullingar musician.

The pair first met in Manchester in 1974 while he worked as his warm-up act.

Pete previously told The Sunday World: “Joe would come up to Stoke-on-Trent to play golf with me, and he stayed at my house. The first time he came, Rob was a few months old, and he was in his cot in his own room. We brought the cot out of the bedroom and into our room, and Joe slept in Rob’s bedroom.”

Robbie himself has often spoken about his father’s admiration for Joe.

Appearing on the Late Late Show, he recounted a story about his dad driving home from the pub with Joe in the car.

When a police car appeared behind them, Pete warned Joe to let him do the talking if they were pulled over. Joe’s quick response was: “I hope they know how to fight!”

Robbie was careful to stress he wasn’t endorsing drink driving, but he admired Joe’s spirit, remarking: “That’s a man!”