Social media star Garron Noone joins Robbie Williams on stage in Croke Park for surreal performance

Social media star Garron Noone joined Robbie Williams on stage in Croke Park on Saturday night for a surreal performance.

On Saturday night, the British singer brought his Britpop tour to Croke Park.

Among the thousands of concert-goers was social media star Garron Noone, who at one point in the night joined Robbie on stage, as he performed Country Roads.

Sharing a clip of the performance, Garron’s close friend Alan Clarke wrote: “Garron I have never been more proud of anyone in my life. I love you man 💚❤️”

Many fans took to the comments to share their happiness for the social media star, with one writing: “Stop it 😮, this is brilliant , well done,” as another wrote: “Class! Delighted for you @garron_music 👏🏼”

Eric Roberts also wrote: “Iconic,” in the comments section.

According to concert-goers, the iconic British singer told the crowd to “look after” the Mayo man.

The performance came just hours after the social media star was spotted hanging out with Robbie Williams ahead of his Croke Park gig.

On Friday night, the British singer hosted a singalong at 37 Dawson Street before bringing his Britpop Tour to the iconic Dublin venue on Saturday.

Guests on the night included Mayo man Garron, who performed for Robbie in front of a massive crowd of people.

In a video shared on social media, Robbie was seen clapping for Garron, before belting out a rendition of Good Looking Woman by the late Joe Dolan.

Robbie’s father, Pete, who once pursued stand-up comedy, was a longtime friend of the Mullingar musician.