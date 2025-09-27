Social media star and podcaster tipped to replace Loraine Barry on Dancing With The Stars

A popular social media star and podcaster has been tipped to replace Loraine Barry on Dancing With The Stars.

The 60-year-old announced her shock exit from the show on Thursday, after eight seasons as Head Judge.

Fans are now wondering who will replace her on the judging panel, which also includes Brian Redmond, Arthur Gourounlian and Karen Byrne.

According to Ladbrokes, Cork native Kevin Twomey has emerged as an early favourite to replace Loraine.

The social media star is best known for co-hosting his popular podcast I’m Grand Mam alongside his best friend PJ Kirby, but he is also a trained dancer and actor.

In recent months, Kevin has been making a name for himself in the TV world as he’s appeared on Ireland AM as a guest presenter on several occasions.

As of this weekend, Kevin is 4/1 to become the new judge on Dancing With The Stars.

Cal Gildart of Ladbrokes said: “Kevin Twomey is proving a popular presenter on Ireland AM in recent weeks.

“We could be seeing more of him in the new year this time scoring the contestants on Dancing With The Stars.”

Loraine announced her departure from Dancing With The Stars in a statement earlier this week.

“After eight wonderful seasons, I have decided it’s the right time for me to stand down from my role as Head Judge on Dancing with the Stars Ireland,” she wrote on social media.

“I’m very grateful for the memories, friendships, and the enormous amount of joy shared throughout the years. It’s a wonderful family show that I have loved being a part of.”

“My heartfelt thanks goes to the viewers of all ages and indeed to everyone for their support over the years, but especially this year which was tough when my first love Andrew and my forever love, my Mother both passed away in January.”

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to RTÉ and ShinAwil for the opportunity and would like to wish the team and new cast every success ahead. I shall miss you all,” Loraine added.

A post on the official DWTS Instagram account also stated: “After eight glittering seasons as Head Judge, Loraine Barry is leaving Dancing with the Stars. Since 2017 her passion, wisdom and sparkle has helped shape the series into something truly unforgettable.

“We wish her love, joy and exciting new adventures ahead. She will forever be our Queen of the Ballroom. Thank you, Loraine.”