SNL responds to claims Pete Davidson has ‘become a diva’ since he started dating Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian has not affected his work at Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the cast of SNL were “starting to turn on him” after he “missed” a few days of rehearsals to spend time with the reality star.

An insider told the outlet: “Pete has become a total diva at SNL. He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show.”

“Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him,” the source said.

However in response to the report, an NBC spokesperson has told Us Weekly: “No rehearsals have been missed. It’s not true.”

Earlier this month, Kim and Pete were spotted looking loved-up in the Bahamas, amid reports they’re “getting serious”.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, the SKIMS founder could be seen strolling alongside her SNL star boyfriend in a plunging black bodysuit.

The couple struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Since then, they have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and most recently the Caribbean.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete are “getting very serious”.

A source told the publication: “Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He’s been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is exciting to her.”

Pete lives in Staten Island, while Kim resides in Southern California with her four children, but the insider said the pair “are making the distance work”.

“[Pete’s] planning to be in L.A. more often now,” the source added.

Kim’s romance with Pete came after she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, last February.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye, who is newly dating actress Julia Fox, is clearly not happy about Kim’s relationship with Pete.

In a new song with The Game, which was released last week, the rapper threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.