Smother star Seána Kerslake admits she was ‘shocked’ by the reaction to season one

Smother star Seána Kerslake has admitted she was “shocked” by the reaction to season one.

The first season of the six-part RTÉ series centered around the mysterious death of Denis Ahern at his wife Val’s 50th birthday party.

After a shocking season finale, the show is set to return for a second season.

Seána, who stars as Grace Ahern in the series, opened up about the huge response to the show at RTÉ’s new season launch.

The actress said: “When you hear that kind of response, I can’t help but be like really? I am always so shocked.”

“Even if people see any of the work you do you’re just really thankful that people are watching full stop. But I think people are dying for a good drama. We saw that with how big something like Normal People.”

“People are at home and they want some escapism in these dramas so to hear that people wanted us back for a season straight away I was like, ‘Eh yeah great.'”

Gemma Leah Devereux, who plays Anna Ahern in the show, told Goss.ie: “I’m really proud of the show. I think the writing’s brilliant for season two.”

Season two will see Val’s world rock once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep – Denis’ estranged son Finn.

Finn, who was abandoned to grow up in foster care in Britain, wants to get to know his family – but his appearance coincides with what seems to be an orchestrated campaign against the family, as each of the Ahern daughters has their lives targeted and exposed.

As Val’s daughters start to warm to Finn and invite him into their clan, conflict between the girls and Val ensues. Will he break up the family Val has fought so hard to protect?