Skins star Kathryn Prescott hospitalised with multiple injuries after being hit by a truck

The actress was crossing the road in New York when the incident occurred

British actress Kathryn Prescott has been hospitalised with multiple injuries after being hit by a cement truck in New York.

The 30-year-old, who is best known for playing Emily Fitch in Skins, is currently in ICU after “fighting through complex surgery”.

The news was shared on Instagram by her twin sister Megan, who revealed Kathryn is “incredibly lucky to be alive”.

In a statement, Megan wrote: “I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.”

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand.”

“She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

“She is alone in New York with no family members. I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Prescott (@megartron)

“I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

“I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated,” Megan wrote.

Ad

“I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.”

Pleading with her followers for help, the 30-year-old continued: “If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out.”

“I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so.”

“I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me – I don’t want her to go through this alone.”

“Please please if anyone can help in any way PLEASE reach out. Please don’t message or try to contact Kat right now, if you need her desperately please contact me, her managers or her agent. She needs to rest at the moment,” Megan added.

Kathryn and Megan shot to fame back in 2009 when they played twin sisters Emily and Katie Fitch in E4’s hit teen comedy-drama Skins.