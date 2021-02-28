Skeet Ulrich leaves flirty comment on Lucy Hale’s latest Instagram post amid dating rumours

The pair were spotted getting cosy earlier this week

Skeet Ulrich has left a flirty comment on Lucy Hale’s latest Instagram post amid rumours they are dating.

The 51-year-old was spotted packing on the PDA with the Pretty Little Liars star earlier this week, sparking romance rumours.

Lucy, 31, took to Instagram to share a throwback snap captioned: “I miss new york”, with her rumoured beau commenting on the photo.

The actor commented: “My goodness!!”

In photos obtained by Page Six, the rumoured couple were papped kissing and getting cosy while they sat outdoors at Sweet Butter Cafe during the week.

Skeet starred as FP Jones in Riverdale, while Lucy played the leading role in the hit Netflix show’s spin-off series Katy Keene.

Katy Keene was cancelled after just one season last year, with Lucy admitting at the time she was “heartbroken” by the news.

Skeet was previously married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015, and engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

The Riverdale star shares 19-year-old twins, Jakob and Naiia, with his ex-wife Georgina.