Sixth celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The entrepreneur joins the already announced line up of McFly star Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, Bake Off winner John Whaite and CBBC host Rhys Stephenson.

The 37-year-old said: “My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.”

“The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!” she added.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sara wrote: “🕺💃🏼🕺💃🏼🕺💃🏼🕺💃🏼🕺💃🏼🕺 THE BIG NEWS IS OUT! 🩰”

“OMG I’m soooooooo excited that I can finally share the exciting news!!!… It’s absolutely killed me keeping this so secret for so long!”

“I didn’t even tell my mam and dad or the kids! (I was told it had to be top secret and to be honest I couldn’t trust any of them with the juicy gossip!!)”

“I know you’ll have a TON of questions – will try and answer them all when I can! I meet my partner and training begins in early September – BRING IT ON!! 💖”