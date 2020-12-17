Sir Ian McKellen admits he feels ‘euphoric’ after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The actor is one of the first celebrities to receive the vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen was one of the first celebrities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The 81-year-old actor was vaccinated at the Queen Mary University Hospital in London, after the NHS issued a call out for people over 80 to be treated.

After receiving the Pfizer vaccination, the Lord of the Rings star said: “It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric!”

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations.”

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.” It’s a thumbs up from Sir @IanMckellen who received the first dose of his #CovidVaccine today 👍https://t.co/W6JtOiwciR pic.twitter.com/otfqkj7I9J — NHS London (@NHSEnglandLDN) December 16, 2020

“The take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent – it ought to be – because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you’re doing your bit for society,” he continued.

“Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus.”

“I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

A host of other famous faces were also vaccinated in the UK this week, including Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall.