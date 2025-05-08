Sir David Attenborough’s ‘great legacy’ celebrated as he turns 99

Sir David Attenborough’s great legacy is being celebrated as the British broadcaster turns 99 today, while looking back at an incredible and impactful career.

The natural historian is best known for raising awareness around wildlife preservation and presenting programmes such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet.

Creative Director at BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, Mike Gunton, stated: “Each generation has its own kind of personal legacy from him, and I think that’s remarkable.”

He continued: “But also, there’s a broader, I suppose, global legacy, which I think is that he has shown us wonders, he’s helped us understand wonders, and he’s encouraged us to protect these wonders.”

“If you could do that in a lifetime, and speak to hundreds upon hundreds of millions of people and inspire them to do all that, that’s got to be one of the greatest legacies of any human being ever.

“And I think he’s aware of that, and the responsibility of that, and he often talks about the privilege of being able to do that, and it’s a privilege for those of us who have worked with him to have.”

Mike revealed that he has worked with David since he was 29 and shared that it has been “a life defining experience” for him.

“Every programme I have made with him has been a remarkable experience which the audience have always found completely memorable and worthwhile and that’s a joy for anybody, to make things that are remembered, you know, they’re historic, they’re part of human history.”

Prince William has also wished David a happy birthday, after they met at a private screening of his new film, Ocean With David Attenborough, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

“As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats – this time those beneath the ocean,” wrote the Prince of Wales on X.

“He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet. However hard-hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different.”

“We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans. Happy Birthday, David. W.”

Ahead of his 99th birthday, David made a heartbreaking statement about approaching “the end” of his life.

In his new film, David reflected on mortality and expressed his concerns about the harm being done to the world’s ecosystems and the seas.

He also sadly pointed out that there is still time to make changes, even if he won’t live to witness the results.

He remarked: “When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity.”

“Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

He added: “Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.”

However, he acknowledged that there is a possibility that seas could “bounce back to life,” saying: “If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

The Discovery+ series also features historical footage, including scenes from 1957 when the animal lover first attempted scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef.

After starting off at the BBC in 1952, the beloved TV personality made his first appearance on television in 1954, marking more than 70 years of on-screen time.