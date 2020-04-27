Home Top Story Singer Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child

Singer Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child

The Glee star is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich child with her husband Zandy Reich

By
Goss.ie
-
SHARE

Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child.

The Glee star is expecting a baby with her husband Zany Reich, it has been reported.

Lea, 33, and Zach, 37, are said to be overjoyed by the news, with a source telling People magazine: “they’ve always wanted to be parents.”

Lea previously showed off her massive engagement ring

The couple first got together in 2017 and announced their engagement in April 2018,

On the latest episode of our new series #GossChats Ali Ryan chats with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien.

The Cork star talks bout the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys and what the public reaction has been since the Netflix show launched, check out our #GossChats episode here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode @itsalirose chats to @nicole.ob about her new romance with her co-star, the real tension in the villa and how the public reaction has been to the show. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR