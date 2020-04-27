The Glee star is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich child with her husband Zandy Reich

Singer Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child

Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child.

The Glee star is expecting a baby with her husband Zany Reich, it has been reported.

Lea, 33, and Zach, 37, are said to be overjoyed by the news, with a source telling People magazine: “they’ve always wanted to be parents.”

The couple first got together in 2017 and announced their engagement in April 2018,

On the latest episode of our new series #GossChats Ali Ryan chats with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien.

The Cork star talks bout the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys and what the public reaction has been since the Netflix show launched, check out our #GossChats episode here: