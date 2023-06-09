Singer Kelis rumoured to be dating Hollywood actor Bill Murray

Kelis, 43, is rumoured to be dating actor Bill Murray, 72.

According to The Sun, the Milkshake singer has struck up an unlikely romance with the Hollywood star – who has been spotted at her gigs recently.

Insiders have claimed the pair bonded following the death of Kelis’ husband Mike Mora in March last year, while Bill’s estranged wife Jennifer Butler passed away in 2021.

The Ghostbusters actor was most recently pictured at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London, over the weekend – where Kelis was performing.

A friend said: “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.

“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.”

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” the insider added.

Bill is currently in the UK filming a Ghostbusters sequel, which will see him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast.