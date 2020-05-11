Singer Dickie Rock threatens to give Johnny Logan ‘a f***ing box’

The two legendary Irish singers are in a bitter feud

Irish singer Dickie Rock has said he wants to give Johnny Logan a “f***ing box” – after he claimed Dickie “lived in a fantasy world”.

In an Irish Times interview, Johnny had slammed Dickie, saying: “what would Dickie Rock know about being a musician? Dickie’s idea of an international tour was to have a gig in England.

“He bought a pub in Spain so he could gig there,” he claimed.

“We know Dickie in Ireland but go out of Ireland and say ‘Dickie Rock’ and people will think you’re talking about some kind of stone you’d find in a museum,” the Eurovision star added.

“I love Dickie, but he’s a legend in his own head…he lives in a fantasy world.”

Now Dickie has hit back at the singer, telling the Sun: “I’d give him a f***ing box. I’m 82. Even now I’d give him a box.”

“I can’t understand it because I always got on very well with Johnny Logan. There have been no incidents,” Dickie added.

“I praised him to the world and I praised him to everybody. Johnny seems to be blowing off his own achievements an awful lot.”

“Johnny must be very insecure. His career is mostly abroad and he is very successful at it. I’m happy that Irish people know me. I am happy to be at home and not to have to go away to pursue success,” he added.

The singer also denied he owned a pub in Spain where he performs in.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: