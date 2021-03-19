Singer Aimée slams ‘heartless’ forum users – after reading ‘disgusting’ comment about her late mother

Aimée Fitzpatrick has slammed people who leave nasty comments on online forums, after reading a “disgusting” message about her late mother.

The Irish singer sadly lost her mother Tina back in 2018, following a battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram today, the 26-year-old shared a screenshot of the comment, which questioned her mother’s death.

The comment said: “Her mother spent months only getting alternative treatment before being told if she didn’t start chemo then there was nothing more they could do for her.”

“She died of a curable form of cancer so you think they would learn a lesson from that.”

Aimée captioned the post: “Honest to god the people on these gossip sites are the actual scum of the earth. I’s been a very long time since I’ve given light to this nonsense but every time they speak about my Mam I honestly question humanity.”

“I’m ashamed to be from the same country as these people. I’m ashamed that these kind of heartless people exist.”

“What this person is insinuating is that we are the reason my Mam isn’t with us anymore. Saying that Leukemia is a ‘curable cancer’. These comments have been circulating since my Mam passed away and I’m sick to my stomach constantly reading it.”

The Dublin native continued: “The decisions my Mam made for her treatment were her decision. We supported her every step of the way. The fact that you’re even speaking about it is just absolutely disgusting.”

“Let my family heal in peace. IF YOU HAVE NOTHING NICE TO SAY, SAY NOTHING.”

In another post, Aimée asked: “When does it end? When will people wake up? Every single say people are taking their own lives. Wake the f*** up.”

“Go to therapy. Fix yourself. People having followers does not give you the right to rip them to shreds. Shame on you.”

The 26-year-old then shared an old photo of her and her mother, and wrote: “Don’t worry Mam. They can try, but I won’t let them break me.”

The news comes just months after Aimée released an emotional song about the impact of online bullying, called ‘Bulletproof’.