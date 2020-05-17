Singer Adele is helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adjust to LA life

The British pop star has been "discreetly" helping the pair

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making all the right friends in the right places – as singer Adele is the latest star to help them settle into life in LA.

The former senior royals have already been helped out by Oprah Winfrey, who helped them land their current €16 million mansion in Beverly Hills, and now Adele is helping them adjust to life in Hollywood.

According to the UK Mirror, the international pop star has been giving the couple “tips” for living in Beverly Hills, and she apparently lives “just five minutes” away from their new luxurious pad.

According to the report Adele has been helping Meghan and Harry find “discreet” areas, and even recommended schools for their 1-year-old son Archie.

“Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area,” a source revealed.

“Adele loves the neighbourhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans.”

“Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star,” the insider added.

Back in 2011, Adele joked to that she was “after” Prince Harry because his partying lifestyle would be a “right laugh”.

