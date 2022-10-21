Sing Street star Jack Reynor gushes about working in Ireland: ‘I’ve never had better experiences’

Sing Street star Jack Reynor has gushed about working in Ireland, admitting: “I’ve never had better experiences”.

The actor and filmmaker appeared on Friday night’s The Late Late Show.

Host Ryan Tubridy questioned the 30-year-old about his experiences working in Ireland and cited his previous guests Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson saying it was nice to take a breather in Ireland from the high-octane Hollywood world”.

Jack gushed: “I’ve never had better experiences than when I’ve worked at home in Ireland. I really do think that the crews here in Ireland are the most passionate of anywhere I’ve ever worked.”

“People who work on film here work on it because they love it, not because its a job. They work on it just for the artistic merit of it and because they want to be part of creating something special.”

“That brings an energy to anything that you work on in Ireland that is unique. I absolutely love it.”

The Transformers actor continued: “I shot [one of my short films] in [my native] Blessington, and I had the opportunity to showcase the Wicklow mountains and my home, and I had an opportunity to work with people who I’ve worked with before and I love. It was just the most gratifying five days of my career.”