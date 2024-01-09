Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death confirmed by coroner

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been confirmed by a UK coroner.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her London apartment on July 26th, 2023.

Sinéad’s death was not being treated as suspicious, but an autopsy was ordered in August to determine the cause of her death.

A coroner has since confirmed the singer passed away from “natural causes.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner today, the coroner at Southwark Coroner’s Court said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes, the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

“Any further enquiries should be directed to the Registrar at Lambeth. No further comments will be made,” he added.

Sinéad’s funeral took place on Tuesday, August 8th, and thousands turned out to pay their respects as the hearse carrying her coffin passed through Bray in Co. Wicklow.

Sinéad had only recently moved to London, and shared a video showing off her new flat just two weeks before she died.

The beloved songstress is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.

The musician, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, released 10 studio albums during her career.

The news of Sinead’s death came over a year after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life in January 2022, after he left a hospital in Dublin – where he had been admitted for care.

In one of her last tweets, which was posted on July 17, 2023, Sinead posted a photo of herself and Shane and wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023

Following her son’s passing last January, the singer cancelled her scheduled gigs for the rest of the year.

A statement released by her management at the time said: “We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022.”

The singer’s management added that it was not “an easy decision”, but it was necessary for her “own health and wellbeing”.