Sinéad O’Connor wins praise after ‘powerful’ extract from her memoir is published online

Sinéad O’Connor wins praise after ‘powerful’ extract from her memoir is published...

Sinéad O’Connor has won praise on social media, after a “powerful” extract from her upcoming memoir was published online today.

On Saturday morning, The Irish Times published an exclusive extract from her new book Rememberings, which was announced back in December.

The legendary singer has been working on her memoir for years, and its finally set to be released on June 1, 2021.

Sinéad O’Connor’s early life, in her own words … an Irish Times exclusive https://t.co/VmJy4sPIb2 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) May 22, 2021

In the excerpt, the 54-year-old “reflects on her family’s break-up, her time in a reformatory, and the moment she became afraid of the size of the sky”.

Readers were deeply moved by Sinéad’s “superb” and “powerful” writing, and took to Twitter to praise the Nothing Compares 2 U singer.

“They also say there’s a load of graves covered up with weeds and they’re each marked MAGDALENE. But how could so many people in one place have the same name?” This vivid extract from @MagdaDavitt77‘s book Rememberings is deeply personal and important https://t.co/0p0gk5Xlvd — Caelainn Hogan (@CaelainnH) May 22, 2021

What a stunning, raw piece of writing by Sinead O’Connor … https://t.co/Q0dEF9RTJF — Ingrid Miley (@ingridmileyRTE) May 22, 2021

Can’t wait to read Sinéad O’ Connors new book ! This extract was superb! Such a brilliant woman ! https://t.co/F0mUID3p5a — Emma Dabiri (@EmmaDabiri) May 22, 2021

A powerful extract from Sinéad O’Connor’s memoir, Rememberings. Definitely makes you want to read more: Teenage dreams, the Magdalenes and me https://t.co/Sbz31RuBdV — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) May 22, 2021

It’s a long time since I read anything as beautifully written as what @MagdaDavitt77 has done here. Not a single wasted word or ugly sentence. Stunning Sinéad O’Connor on her teenage years: ‘I steal everything. I’m not a nice person. I’m trouble’ https://t.co/VCGTQTgEcR — Mark Paul (@MarkPaulTimes) May 22, 2021

Can not wait to read the entire book. Bravo @MagdaDavitt77 https://t.co/qQxhPdNQLW — Linda Jean Coogan Byrne (@lindacooganB) May 22, 2021

Every second book I read is music memoir. Sinead O’Connor and Baxter Dury books are top of my must read list. I found the extract from Sinead’s book heartwarming and optimistic in spite of the bleak circumstances. Thank Christ it’s no Angela’s Ashes pic.twitter.com/1HjZ1LxP3I — David Bell (@DavidBellFirebr) May 22, 2021

This extract in ⁦@IrishTimes⁩ of ⁦@MagdaDavitt77⁩ memoir is powerful and beautifully written.

Cannot wait to read the full book.

Pre-ordered and waiting

Soul of our tribe

Sinead O’Connor

❤️ https://t.co/j1V0LKtxEM — Mark O’Brien (@obrienmark) May 22, 2021

Rememberings by Sinéad O’Connor is available to pre-order here.

The book’s synopsis reads: “From the acclaimed, controversial singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor comes a revelatory memoir of her fraught childhood, musical triumphs, fearless activism, and of the enduring power of song.”

“Blessed with a singular voice and a fiery temperament, Sinéad O’Connor rose to massive fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with a string of gold records. By the time she was twenty, she was world famous—living a rock star life out loud.”

“From her trademark shaved head to her 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live when she tore up Pope John Paul II’s photograph, Sinéad has fascinated and outraged millions.”

“In Rememberings, O’Connor recounts her painful tale of growing up in Dublin in a dysfunctional, abusive household. Inspired by a brother’s Bob Dylan records, she escaped into music.”

“She relates her early forays with local Irish bands; we see Sinéad completing her first album while eight months pregnant, hanging with Rastas in the East Village, and soaring to unimaginable popularity with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2U’.

“Intimate, replete with candid anecdotes and told in a singular form true to her unconventional career, Sinéad’s memoir is a remarkable chronicle of an enduring and influential artist.”

