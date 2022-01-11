Ad
Sinead O’Connor shares details of her son Shane’s funeral

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sinead O’Connor has shared details of her son Shane’s funeral.

The singer announced the death of her 17-year-old son via Twitter over the weekend, days after he was reported missing.

The 55-year-old wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Sinead tweeted on Monday evening: “Fyi. Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father. This was also the wish Shane expressed in his suicide notes.”

“If you’re going to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown hospital pls send flowers or Hindu objects. Shane O’Connor.”

“Alternatively flowers or Hindu objects can be sent to Newlands Cross crematorium. I believe the ceremony is to be on Thursday.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

 

