Sinead O’Connor sends heartfelt message to son Shane’s father after his tragic death

Sinead O’Connor has sent a heartfelt message to her ex Donal Lunny, following the tragic death of their 17-year-old son Shane.

The 55-year-old announced the death of her beloved son via Twitter over the weekend, days after he was reported missing.

The singer wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sinead shared a message for Shane’s father and Irish musician Donal.

She wrote: “Also like to thank Shane’s father, Donal Lunny. You did your best too, Donal. And Shane adored you. And I will always remember how sweet you have been to him.”

“You have been a lovely father. I am so sorry for your loss.”

Sinead gave birth to Shane in 2004, when she and Donal were still in a relationship.

In another heartbreaking tweet, Sinead wrote: “Shaney, babba, stick with me. Wherever you may also be, please stick with me. My baby. I don’t know how I’m going to live without you.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

