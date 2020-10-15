Sinead O’Connor reaches out for help – as agoraphobia leaves her afraid to go out

The singer has revealed she's been secretly living with an anxiety disorder

Sinead O’Connor reaches out for help – as agoraphobia leaves her afraid...

Sinead O’Connor has reached out to her followers for help, as her battle with agoraphobia has left her afraid to leave the house.

Agoraphobia is a type of anxiety disorder in which you fear and avoid places or situations that might cause you to panic and make you feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed.

The singer, who also goes by the name Shuhanda Sadaqat, admitted she hasn’t been eating properly because of her condition.

Taking to Twitter, Sinead tweeted: “Ok here goes a reach out. I’ve been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it’s made me so agoraphobic I can’t go to the shops. And I’m starving.”

acute low self esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it’s made me so agoraphobic I can’t go to the shops. And I’m starving. — Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

In another tweet, she continued: “Can anyone tell me if in ireland there are meal delivery services for people with mental health conditions whose ability to self care has been diminished? I’d eat the f**kin’ leg of the Lamb of God.”

“I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option.”

“That’s why i Have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who’s ability to self care is diminished.”

After fans started tweeting Sinead some suggestions, she later tweeted: “All good now 🙂 found meal delivery service 🙂 Am replete and happy :).”