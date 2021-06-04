The singer has finally explained her absence from the platform

Sinead O’Connor forced to shut down Twitter account after password was compromised

Sinead O’Connor was forced to shut down her Twitter account this week, after her password was compromised.

Fans were concerned earlier this week after the 54-year-old deactivated her @MagdaDavitt77 social media account, which has over 82,000 followers.

Sinead has since returned to the platform to explain her absence.

Sorry page was down for a few days: my password was the subject of a data leak. All is sorted now : ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 3, 2021

On Thursday night, the singer tweeted: “Sorry page was down for a few days: my password was the subject of a data leak but all sorted now.”

Sinead’s new memoir, Rememberings, was released this week – and has received high praise on social media.

Since returning to Twitter, the mum-of-four has reposted positive reactions to her new book.

One fan said: “Just finished your book and it was brilliant, I laughed and I cried reading it, go read it folks you won’t be disappointed.”

The legendary singer has been working on her memoir for years, and finally released it on June 1.

The book’s synopsis reads: “From the acclaimed, controversial singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor comes a revelatory memoir of her fraught childhood, musical triumphs, fearless activism, and of the enduring power of song.”

“Blessed with a singular voice and a fiery temperament, Sinéad O’Connor rose to massive fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with a string of gold records. By the time she was twenty, she was world famous—living a rock star life out loud.”

“From her trademark shaved head to her 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live when she tore up Pope John Paul II’s photograph, Sinéad has fascinated and outraged millions.”