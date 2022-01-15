Sinead O’Connor bids emotional farewell to son Shane after ‘lovely’ Hindu ceremony

Sinead O’Connor has bid an emotional farewell to her beloved son Shane, after celebrating his life in a “lovely” Hindu ceremony.

The singer’s 17-year-old son was tragically found dead on January 7, after he left a hospital in Dublin, where he had been admitted for care.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old tweeted: “We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it.”

“He was always chanting ‘Om. Shanti’. I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him in case there’s none in heaven.”

“He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti,” she added.

Om Shanti is a widely used mantra in Hinduism, which is an invocation for peace.

Shane’s wake took place in Bray on Friday evening, where guests were asked to wear “colourful clothing”.

A memorial service to celebrate Shane’s life is also scheduled to take place at The Martello in Bray on Sunday.

Sinead’s tweet today came as a relief to fans, as she sparked concern earlier this week when she posted some distressing messages on social media.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer then deactivated her Twitter account, but returned about half an hour later to reassure fans that she was safe.

Sinead tweeted: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”

“I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

The 55-year-old was inundated with messages of support on Twitter, as fans encouraged her to “stay strong”.

One fan wrote: “Sinead if you could only see yourself how the rest of the world sees you. You are an amazing person. I read your book recently and understand what an amazing relationship you had with Shane. My heart broke for you when I heard the news that he had passed. Please be strong.”

Another tweeted: “There’s no need to apologise. I cannot imagine what you’re feeling. I am so sorry that you’re having to feel the things that you’re feeling. I wish for you, all the help you need. Thinking of you.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.