Sinead O’Connor announces the death of her 17-year-old son Shane

Sinead O’Connor has announced the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

The 55-year-old singer shared the devastating news on Twitter, and confirmed her son sadly took his own life.

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

It’s understood Shane had been missing since Thursday, and the Gardaí had launched an appeal to help find him.