Sinéad O’Connor announces her retirement from music

"It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true..."

Sinéad O’Connor has announced her retirement from the music industry.

In a shock statement on Twitter, the 54-year-old said her upcoming album No Veteran Dies Alone (NVDA) will be her last release.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer wrote: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business.”

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

“I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

Sinéad added: “It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ;).”

“It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #metime.”

It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️ — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

After a fan asked, “I have tickets to see you in Philly in 2022 (rescheduled from 2020). Is that going to be cancelled?” Sinéad replied, “All shows which were originally set for 2020, rescheduled to 2021 and then to 2022 are going to be pulled.”

“Because this soldier woman has grown old quicker than Covid.”

The news comes after Sinéad recently released her new memoir Rememberings, which has won a lot of praise online.

The legendary singer has been working on her memoir for years, and finally released it on June 1.

The book’s synopsis reads: “From the acclaimed, controversial singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor comes a revelatory memoir of her fraught childhood, musical triumphs, fearless activism, and of the enduring power of song.”

“Blessed with a singular voice and a fiery temperament, Sinéad O’Connor rose to massive fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with a string of gold records. By the time she was twenty, she was world famous—living a rock star life out loud.”

“From her trademark shaved head to her 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live when she tore up Pope John Paul II’s photograph, Sinéad has fascinated and outraged millions.”