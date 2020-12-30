Sinead Kennedy announces her first pregnancy with husband Conor Kirwan

Sinead Kennedy has announced her first pregnancy with husband Conor Kirwan.

The couple tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony in Dromquinna Manor in Sneem, Co. Kerry in 2014.

The Irish presenter shared the exciting news in the latest edition of Irish Country Magazine, which hits shops on Thursday, December 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Country Magazine (@irishcountrymag)

Back in July, the Cork native admitted it drove her “insane” being asked about her plans to become a mother.

Sinead told the Irish Sunday Mirror at the time: “I would never ask anybody that question. You never know what you’re walking into, there’s so much more to people than, ‘when are you having kids?’.

“Some people don’t want them, some do. Some people are trying, some are having a tough time and some people aren’t there mentally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead Kennedy (@imsineadkennedy)

“I only started getting asked five years ago when I got married,” she explained.

“I’ve given interviews in the past where I’ve given out stink about it and I probably came across as being a bit crazy. It does drive me a little bit cracked.

“There’s so much more to women than that. It’s a frustrating thing to be asked all the time because it’s not the thing that defines a woman.

“Being a mother is probably the toughest job in the world, it’s a privilege I’ve no doubt but it’s funny there are other things.”