Simon Cowell reveals how his son Eric helped him propose to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has revealed how his son Eric helped him propose to his longterm girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

The music mogul popped the question to his partner of nine years over Christmas, while they were on holiday in Barbados.

The 62-year-old has since explained how their eight-year-old son was a “big part” of the proposal.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simon said: “One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it.”

The talent show boss also admitted he decided to propose to Lauren after the pandemic made him rethink his stance on marriage.

“I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways,” he explained.

“Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it.”

It’s understood Lauren “burst into tears” when Simon proposed on Christmas Eve with a £250,000 diamond ring.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever.”

“Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears – happy tears – and obviously said ‘yes’ straight away.”

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years – supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple.”

“Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams – and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”

The pair went public with their relationship in 2013, after meeting in 2004 when Lauren was still married to property mogul Andrew Silverman.