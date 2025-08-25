Síle Seoige ties the knot with long-term partner Damien in gorgeous ceremony

Síle Seoige has tied the knot with her partner Damien in a gorgeous ceremony.

Sharing a sweet snap of the pair on Instagram, the Irish presenter revealed that the pair had gotten married last week.

She wrote in the caption: “We did a thing… 🤍 On Thursday, the 21st of August, I married the love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦í𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗼𝗶𝗴𝗲 (@sileseoige)

She continued: “This was the moment… Holding the hand of the man I love, with our gorgeous kids, Cathal and Clíodhna, by our side.”

“I’ll never forget the feeling, I felt grounded and so grateful. It was simple, soulful, and full of meaning. After 10.5 years together — including a big move west and building our forever home by the sea — we finally tied the knot,” she wrote.

“Surrounded by our families, in an intimate and low-key ceremony, it was everything we hoped it would be…and more. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. “Mo lámh i do lámh, go deo.”

“We’ve been in our little bubble these past few days — and it’s been glorious. But I’ll share more over the coming days for those of you who are interested in wedding content!”

The couple welcomed their second child in 2021 and, in 2024 moved into their “dream home.”

The Irish presenter and her fiancé Damien live in the idyllic Galway home with their two children.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2017 – a son named Cathal and their second child- a daughter Clíodhna in 2021.