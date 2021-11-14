Síle Seoige announces the birth of her second child

Síle Seoige has announced the birth of her second child.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning to share the exciting news, after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The Irish presenter wrote: “Major baby bubble vibes going on here. I will do a proper post over the coming days but all is great. Shattered but euphoric! Thanks for the love.”

Síle then shared a black-and-white photo of her daughter, who she has named Clíodhna.

She wrote: “There is so much I want to say but I don’t know where to start! So simply put.. Clíodhna, our baby daughter arrived into the world on the Thursday 11th of November in a bit of a hurry but I still (luckily) had the birth I had hoped for with Damien by my side every step of the way.”

“We’re so thankful for an incredible birth team in @thecoombehospital our wonderful consultant Professor Deirdre Murphy and midwives Rachel and Dara for believing in me and empowering me to have the birth experience I was hoping for. * shout out to perineum massage too for a quick recovery post birth 🤪✌🤣”

Síle and her fiancé Damien welcomed their first child together in 2017 – a son named Cathal.

The doting mum continued: “Cathal has taken to the role of big brother brilliantly and we’re trying to soak up every euphoric and exhausting second while we can. Feeling beyond thankful that she’s here ❤️#1111 #RightOnTime #GráMoChroíThú.”

The broadcaster won praise back in April for her emotional TG4 documentary, in which she bravely opened up about suffering two missed miscarriages after Cathal’s birth.