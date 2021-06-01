Síle Seoige announces she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé Damien

Síle Seoige has announced she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé Damien.

The 41-year-old, who welcomed her first child Cathal in 2017, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday.

The TV presenter said: “My news is that I’m pregnant. I am 16 weeks and I’m obviously feeling overjoyed even if I’m not looking it right now.”

“I’m feeling this way because I know it can be so hard to hear news like this and at the moment it seems like there’s a lot of baby news on Instagram which is beautiful and wonderful and gorgeous but I also know what it’s like when it’s something you really want yourself or you’ve gone through a tough time.”

Síle admitted she knows that she is “so lucky” to be expecting her second child, especially because “it hasn’t been an easy road”.

The broadcaster previously suffered two missed miscarriages in 2018 and 2019.

“I have been feeling very nervous about making this announcement as I know hearing news like this can be very hard depending on where you are in your own fertility journey,” she said.

“I feel like the luckiest woman in the world at the moment. We always wanted two kids, I never knew if it was going to happen for sure… I didn’t think it would be such a tough road to get here but I feel so fortunate that I am here now,” the Galway native added.

Síle won praise back in April for her emotional TG4 documentary about miscarriage, in which she bravely told her story.