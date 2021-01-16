Siannise Fudge throws shade at Love Island stars who have been ‘partying in Dubai’

A host of Love Island stars have been criticised for travelling over the past few months

Siannise Fudge throws shade at Love Island stars who have been ‘partying...

Siannise Fudge has thrown shade at Love Island stars who have been “partying in Dubai”, while the UK remains in lockdown.

Ignoring the government’s advice against travel, a host of reality stars have jetted to the UAE in recent weeks, sparking serious backlash online.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Siannise re-posted a tweet praising former Love Island star Dr. Alex George for working on the frontline during the pandemic, while others selfishly travelled abroad.

The tweet reads: “Whilst almost every other Love Island influencer is partying in Dubai, let’s take a moment to appreciate Dr Alex, who is still working on the frontlines in hospital for the NHS. This is how to be an influencer.”

The tweet also includes a photo of Alex dressed in full PPE gear.

The A&E doctor, who appeared on Love Island in 2018, is currently working at the University Hospital Lewisham in South East London.

Siannise appeared on the winter version of Love Island last year, alongside the likes of Shaughna Phillips, Paige Turley and Demi Jones – who have all jetted to Dubai in recent weeks.

Last week, Shaughna posted a video of herself, Paige, Demi, and the Gale twins on her Instagram Story, sparking backlash on social media.

The news comes after Olivia Attwood slammed influencers for complaining about their jobs earlier this week, after she criticised those who have travelled to the UAE.