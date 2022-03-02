Siannise Fudge sets the record straight on rumours she’s dating model Chris Beviere

Siannise Fudge has set the record straight on rumours she’s dating model Chris Beviere.

The Love Island star was first linked to Chris last month, following her split from Luke Trotman.

The pair sparked romance rumours after they jetted off on a trip to Saint Lucia together, where they posted a series of cosy snaps alongside each other.

Siannise took part in an Instagram Q&A earlier today, and was asked by a follower if she had a new boyfriend.

The reality star replied: “No I don’t have a new boyfriend & I’m currently not dating. I can’t control what people post or write about me but what I can control is how I respond.”

“Unless it’s come from my mouth or I have publicly posted/announced something regarding me having a new boyfriend, then I am very much single & I’m content with that right now.”