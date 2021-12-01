Siannise Fudge enjoys night out with Maura Higgins amid rumours she’s split from Luke Trotman

Siannise Fudge enjoyed a night out with fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins, amid rumours she’s split from Luke Trotman.

The 27-year-old met her beau on the winter edition of the hit dating show last year, and they moved in together shortly afterwards.

In recent weeks, fans have been speculating that Siannise and Luke are no longer together, after spotting “clues” online.

The couple, who haven’t posted anything on social media together in weeks, have not yet commented on the speculation.

Amid the rumours, Siannise took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share photos and videos from the Oh Polly Christmas event.

The reality star wore a sparkly black mini dress for the occasion, and shared snaps with 2019 Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

Maura is also recently single, after splitting from Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice last month.

It comes after a source told The Sun last week that Siannise and Luke had called it quits, adding: “It’s been a really hard couple of weeks for both of them but it’s over for now.”

Goss.ie have contacted Siannise and Luke’s reps for comment.