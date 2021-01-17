The 26-year-old expressed regret at her decision to sign up for the dating show

Siannise Fudge admits she was ‘happier’ before finding fame on Love Island

Siannise Fudge has admitted she was “happier” before finding fame on Love Island.

The 26-year-old appeared on the winter edition of the hit dating show last January, where she found love with boyfriend Luke Trotman.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality star addressed assumptions people had about her, with one follower writing: “You miss your old life before all the fame from Love Island.”

The former beauty consultant replied: “True. I was very content and happy in my life before Love Island and I feel like mentally I’m not as happy.”

Hinting that she regretted her decision to go on the show, she added: “If I could turn back the clock I think I would have made a different decision.

“I don’t mean to sound ungrateful! Mental health and happiness comes first for me always.”

Another follower pointed out that if it wasn’t for the show, she wouldn’t have met her beau Luke.

Siannise responded: “Everyone is saying this. He was the only great thing to come out of it for me… If I could’ve met him another way I would have.”

The news comes after Siannise threw shade at fellow Love Islanders who had been “partying in Dubai”.

Ignoring the government’s advice against travel, a host of reality stars have jetted to the UAE in recent weeks, sparking serious backlash online.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Siannise re-posted a tweet praising former Love Island star Dr. Alex George for working on the frontline during the pandemic, while others selfishly travelled abroad.

The tweet reads: “Whilst almost every other Love Island influencer is partying in Dubai, let’s take a moment to appreciate Dr Alex, who is still working on the frontlines in hospital for the NHS. This is how to be an influencer.”