Sia reveals she stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein

Sia reveals she stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with...

Sia has revealed she once stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old started working with the dancer when she was just 11, and felt an “extreme desire” to protect her.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, the singer recalled the time she stopped the now 17-year-old from getting on a plane with the disgraced movie mogul.

Sia said: “As soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her, and I think that it was part of my own healing, and I felt this extreme compulsion to protect her.”

“You know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on. Yeah, that was really disgusting…”

“When he invited her, that’s when I called, I told [her mum] Melissa, I had to. I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.'”

It’s not known how old Maddie was when Harvey allegedly invited her on the plane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maddie 🦋 (@maddieziegler) on Apr 8, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT

The news comes after Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison back in March, after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape.

Dozens of women have accused the movie producer of sexual assault and harassment, ever since he was exposed through a New York Times investigation back in 2017 – which kicked off the #MeToo movement.

