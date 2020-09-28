Shooting takes place ‘outside Taylor Swift’s $18million NYC townhouse’

According to reports, shots were fired during an armed robbery

A shooting has reportedly taken place outside Taylor Swift’s $18million NYC townhouse.

The New York Post has reported that four shots were fired during an armed robbery at sneaker store Patron next to the popstar’s home in the Tribeca area of New York.

The 30-year-old is said to have bought the million dollar townhouse back in 2017, and owns three apartments next door to the home.

The robbery is understood to have taken place after 5pm on Sunday, with police telling the publication that four shots were fired but that no one was hit.

A local resident told the publication that this was the second shooting on the block in a month.

“It’s really concerning to see two gun-related crimes happen at the same place within a month,” the resident claimed.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.