Shocking reason Liam Payne’s friend and rumoured ‘manager’ was ‘not welcome’ at his funeral

Liam Payne was finally laid to rest today, just over one month after his tragic death.

The One Direction singer, 31, died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Three people have since been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Last week, Liam’s body was taken home by his beloved dad Geoff Payne, who had been waiting weeks to bring his son back to the UK while toxicology tests were being completed.

The private service, which took place in the Home Counties, was attended by his family and closest friends, including a host of famous faces.

One person who was noticeably absent from the occasion was Liam’s friend Roger Nores, who was also rumoured to be his manager.

The Argentinian businessman was reportedly with Liam at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires shortly before he tragically fell from his third floor balcony.

Before the funeral, a source told The UK Sun: “Liam’s family want his funeral to go off without a hitch and right now opinions are strained when it comes to Roger.

“It’s true he and Liam had a bond but he’s never been popular when it comes to Liam’s wider circle.

“There is a difference in the narrative, Roger would say he stepped back from working with Liam – others would say he was pushed.

“Many people didn’t even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month. Due to the ongoing investigation in Argentina, he’s not welcome at this week’s service.”

In the days before his death, Liam and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been to Roger’s home.

Roger also joined the pair when they went to see his former bandmate Niall Horan perform at the Movistar Arena.

Following Liam’s death, the businessman denied allegations he abandoned the singer.

The multimillionaire told MailOnline: “I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.

“There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.”

“I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I’ve given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since”.

Roger also insisted he “wasn’t Liam’s manager” and was just a “very dear friend”, however The Sun has reported that he was heading up Liam’s career and resided over a deal with talent agency CAA earlier this year.

All four members of One Direction reunited at Liam’s funeral today – including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

This is believed to be their first public meeting since 2015, when Zayn quit the band.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was also pictured arriving at the church alongside Damien Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Meanwhile, members of Girls Aloud attended the funeral to support their bandmate Cheryl – Liam’s ex-partner, with whom he shared a son named Bear.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes were also in attendance, as well as James Corden, Irish footballer Robbie Keane, and X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

Liam’s friend and singer Jamie Scott was also among those attending the service, as well as Jordan North, Chris Stark, Sian Welby, and BBC radio DJ Scott Mills.