Shocking new claims emerge in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton paternity row

Shocking new claims have emerged in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton paternity row.

The 32-year-old singer was previously branded a “deadbeat dad” after The Traitors star publicly claimed that he was the father of her baby following a one-night stand.

However, Conor vehemently denied her allegations, and in March, a DNA test proved that he’s not the baby’s father.

Last week, Charlotte appeared to double on the claims that he is the father of her child, citing that a rare genetic condition had skewed the DNA tests.

However, in the latest update, Conor has alleged he received a message claiming Charlotte slept with another Traitors contestant around the same time.

Conor posted a video titled: “Responding further to the recent news. At this point I feel like I’ve been left with no choice.”

In the clip, he shared a message from the contestant’s ex-wife, which read: “He told me he slept with Charlotte around the same time as yourself [Conor] / she fell pregnant.”

Conor said: “I hope with this new information that I’ve been given, you can see that there is just a high likelihood that Penelope is someone else’s daughter.”

He reiterated that his statement was not “100% confirming the other contestant was the father.”

“While it’s not 100% [the other contestant], it is 100% not me,” Conor told his followers.

Since Conor posted the video, Charlotte reposted a meme onto her Instagram story saying: “You ever heard a rumour about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like damn… what did I do next.”

Late last month, Charlotte appeared in an interview with The Sun, where the Traitors star alleged a rare medical condition skewed the paternity tests.

In response to the interview, where the Traitors star broke down in tears over the situation, Conor appeared to make fun of her while promoting his new track, Cherry On Top.

In a video on TikTok, he told the camera: “Here’s an invisible tissue for your invisible tears,” before tossing the box aside.

As his new song played, the lyrics seemed to aim at the Traitors star: “Why you keep on talking baby, won’t you stop / Ain’t nobody listening cause you talk too much, please shut up with a cherry on top.”

He simply captioned the post: “My response to the most recent news..”

In the comments of the post, the singer further denied the claims, as one person wrote: “Could you be a chimera??? Honestly at this point it’s the only logical reason for her to be pressing this so hard. I now actually believe this woman.”

In response, Conor wrote: “Did you just say that chimerism, a rare medical condition that only has 100 recorded instances in history, which also doesn’t apply in this scenario because if that was the case a percentage of my DNA would have still matched Penelope’s (both tests showed a 0% match)”

“AND the DNA testers would’ve picked up on a genetic anomaly, is the “only logical explanation”, against the explanation that it’s simply just a woman who got caught lying and cannot/wont accept it because she gets paid for these interviews and wants the attention 😂😂😂”

The Traitors star had alleged that a rare medical condition skewed the paternity tests.

Charlotte said: “I have researched and researched trying to find the answers because I know for a fact that the only person who can be my daughter’s father is Conor Maynard.”

“And finally, after speaking to experts I have found out that what might have happened is I could have been carrying twins but lost one very early.”

“Then strange genetics come into play which means that twin could have taken certain DNA so her father could never show up on a paternity test. It is something called chimerism,” she claimed.

A phenomenon known as chimerism occurs when an organism has two different sets of DNA because its cells come from diverse genetic backgrounds.

It can happen as a result of organ or stem cell transplants, in which the recipient’s body contains the donor’s cells, or natural events like twin pregnancies, in which two fertilised eggs fuse.

Microchimerism, the interchange of cells during pregnancy, is another way it might occur.

She also stated in the interview that she “knows the facts” and that she “will get to the truth eventually.” She also disclosed that she was consulting experts to support her position and obtain evidence.

In August, Conor Maynard confirmed a second paternity test had proved he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s daughter Penelope.

In a statement on Instagram at time, he wrote: “Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.”

“As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice-accredited DNA testing facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.”

“This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this,” he added.

“I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”