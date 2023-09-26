‘She’s a natural’ Maura Higgins wins praise for her acting skills ahead of big screen debut

Maura Higgins has won praise for her acting skills ahead of her big screen debut.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, has landed a role in an upcoming movie called The Spin – which is being filmed in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

The reality star will play Rose in the comedy – which follows two friends travelling through Ireland looking for old music records.

Producer Edward McCaffrey told RTÉ Entertainment that they cast Maura as Rose because she was “perfect for the role”.

“I have to say, she was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant,” he gushed. “For someone who’s never acted before, to see her hit her cues, hit her marks, give the same performance every take, was excellent.”

“She played the role exactly how she was directed. She arrived, she was absolutely fantastic on set, very friendly, very approachable. Wonderful to work with.”

“The extras who were on the scene were delighted, she was chatting away to those guys. It was just a lovely experience.”

“She was the ultimate professional, she came, she did what was asked of her, she was a joy to work with,” Mr McCaffrey continued. “That’s the way it should be!”

The producer explain that Maura seemed to “genuinely enjoy” acting.

“I know the team around her enjoyed working with her. It was a happy experience. I think if she put her mind to it she could have a very good career in acting. I think she’s a natural at it.”

“Moving from something like Love Island or presenting to acting, if you’d never done it before, could be a big mistake.”

“Having watched her in action and on screen, she has a presence on screen,” Mr McCaffrey continued.

“We know that anyway, through her presentation work and her Love Island stuff, and it was no less on this.”

“If she wanted to I think she could make a great career.”

The Spin is due to be released early next year.