Sheridan Smith announces split from fiancé Jamie Horn after three years together

Sheridan Smith has announced her split from her fiancé Jamie Horn after three years together.

The actress and her insurance broker beau got engaged after meeting on Tinder in 2018, and they welcomed their first child together last May – a son named Billy.

Sharing news of their split with The Sun, the couple said: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.”

“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Sheridan rose to fame after starring in a host of popular sitcoms, including The Royale Family, Benidorm and Gavin & Stacey.