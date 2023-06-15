Shelbourne F.C. coach Damien Duff releases hilarious statement on Scott van-der-Sluis’ Love Island stint

Shelbourne F.C. coach Damien Duff has released a hilarious statement on Scott van-der-Sluis’ Love Island stint.

The 22-year-old will enter the Majorcan villa during tonight’s episode of the hit dating show.

The goalkeeper hails from Connah’s Quay in North Wales.

In a statement, the club wrote: “Shelbourne Football Club can confirm that Scott van der Sluis has left the club.”

“The goalkeeper requested and was granted a release from his contract so he can take a break from his professional football career to participate in the ITV television show Love Island.”

“The 22-year-old signed for the Reds in the summer of 2022, and has made three appearances for the club. He made his debut in the FAI Cup Round of 16 clash away to Bonagee United where he kept a clean sheet in a comfortable 4-0 victory.”

“The Welshman has made two appearances this season in the Leinster Senior Cup, in the opening round 4-0 win over Dundalk FC and the 2-0 win over Wexford FC in the quarter-final. The club would like to thank Scott for his time at Shels and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Shelbourne F.C.’s head coach Damien Duff hilariously joked: “I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players.”

“All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds.”

Meanwhile, Scott said: “I’d like to thank Shelbelbourne FC for everything they’ve done for me, the lads, staff, fans and people around the club have been brilliant with me since coming in.”

“I’ve loved my time at Shels, Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life. Shels are a great club going in the right direction and I look forward to seeing what the lads can achieve. Shels is my club now, I look forward to cheering on the lads as a fan.”

