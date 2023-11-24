Sheamie becomes breakout star of The Late Late Toy Show as viewers hail him a ‘national treasure’

Sheamie Garrihy has become the breakout star of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, as viewers have hailed him a “national treasure”.

The seven-year-old from Kilfenora in Co. Clare won the hearts of the nation as viewers branded him an “aul lad trapped in a child’s body” during tonight’s show.

Speaking to host Patrick Kielty, Sheamie revealed they shared something in common, and said: “It’s both our first Toy Show, Patrick.”

Patrick then replied: “You’re having a better one than me!”

Sheamie then told viewers that he had brought some of his granny’s lego with him, which he’s usually not allowed play with, but she allowed him to bring it to the “big shmoke”.

It’s safe to say viewers absolutely loved Sheamie on the show, and immediately inducted him into the Toy Show ‘Hall of Fame’:

sheamie is going down in the late late toy show hall of fame. a TRUE icon. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/bwvHBMT9BE — amy (@amybutlowkey) November 24, 2023

The producers celebrating back stage as Sheamie puts on an all time toy show masterclass. The next show host is set 🔥 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/POdIFn2fX4 — LSully 🇮🇪 (@LSully_) November 24, 2023

The big schmoke. Lego days off work and school. Sheamie is a national treasure. He’s what the #LateLateToyShow is all about. pic.twitter.com/Rq7IwktQF2 — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 24, 2023

👑 ‘And with the baby, the trouble’s only starting…’ 🤣 All hail King Sheamie #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/lNtN4Uxmtv — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 24, 2023

Sheamie has to go to bed, he’s doing the foundation on my house in the morning #LateLateToyShow — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) November 24, 2023

sheamie needs to be a co host next year 😂 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/riOCVXF66Z — Aisling (@brodstanaccount) November 24, 2023