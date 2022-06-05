Shay Mitchell welcomes her second child

Shay Mitchell has welcomed her second child with her longtime partner Matte Babel.

The Pretty Little Liars star, who announced her pregnancy back in February, shared the exciting news with E! News at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old told the outlet: “I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I’ve actually been outside of the house since having her.”

“It’s really special to come and visit my other baby,” she said of the travel brand she co-founded.

The actress also called her boyfriend Matte, 40, a “great” dad, adding: “I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier. It’s definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important.”

Shay and Matte also share a two-year-old daughter named Atlas.