Shay Mitchell announces she’s expecting her second child

Shay Mitchell has announced she’s expecting her second child with her boyfriend Matte Babel.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared the happy news on Instagram, just weeks after announcing the death of her beloved grandmother.

Alongside stunning snaps of her baby bump, the actress wrote: “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date.”

The 34-year-old continued: “I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Shay and Matte also share a two-year-old daughter named Atlas.