Shawn Mendes shares candid update on single life after splitting from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has shared a candid update on his new single life, after splitting from Camila Cabello.

The Canadian singer and the ex Fifth Harmony star announced their break-up in November, after two years together.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Shawn addressed their split for the first time while speaking about his upcoming new music.

The 23-year-old said: “A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f***, you know, you don’t realize, like, when you’re like, breaking up with someone, you like think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all this s*** that comes after it.”

“Like, who do I call when I’m like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f***ing, on the edge?”

“I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, oh, I’m on my own now. Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone on tour in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Shawn admitted the couple had discussed getting engaged, describing Camila as his “forever person”.

But just a few months later, the Señorita singers announced their split in a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories.

They wrote at the time: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”