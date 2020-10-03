Shawn Mendes reveals how he was ‘really hurting’ his relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes reveals how he was ‘really hurting’ his relationship with Camila...

Shawn Mendes has revealed how he was “really hurting” his relationship with Camila Cabello.

The Señorita singers began dating in July last year, after first meeting back in 2014.

The 22-year-old opened up about his relationship with Camila in an interview with radio.com, where he admitted that his “big ego” was “really hurting” their romance.

“I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy – until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love,” he revealed.

“Realizing that, ‘Oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship…

“It actually was hurting our relationship,” he admitted.

The Canadian also spoke to Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup about how his girlfriend was his biggest supporter while he wrote his new album Wonder: “She really was a champion for this album.”

“I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating. She was like, ‘Go, keep going, keep going.’

“And she would do this thing like once a month, ‘Hey, just a reminder, this concept you’re on is incredible. It’s going to make people feel something really special. Don’t stop. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.’

“It was this force of energy that I think was really helpful,” he continued, “‘Cause I think what happens is when you go to write an album, you start writing something and then you start worrying about what people think.”

“And you start thinking about expectations. You start thinking about reactions and then you start changing your album.

“But if you want a world and you want an essence and you want people to feel a certain way, you have to decide and make it and finish it and let it breathe in the world and hope for the best because I guess that’s all you can do.

“And this is the first time I really felt that I’ve done that with an album.”

Camila took to Instagram on Thursday to share her support for Shawn’s new track, writing: “The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now.

“@shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.

“My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️”

