Shawn Mendes finally addresses Sabrina Carpenter romance rumours

Shawn Mendes has finally addressed his rumoured romance with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Canadian singer has been single since splitting from Camila Cabello in November 2021, after two years together.

In photos published by Page Six, the 24-year-old was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles with Nonsense singer Sabrina Carpenter, sparking rumours the pair are dating.

Shawn mendes and Sabrina Carpenter tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/PjVUgVd7w3 — Abdon! (@agomezdela101) March 10, 2023

The sighting came after celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip about the pair’s rumoured romance.

According to an onlooker, the pair looked “verrry comfortable” while “clearly on a date” at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine’s Day.

The pair were then papped looking cosy at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 12.

However, Shawn has since shut down rumours of a romance with Sabrina, telling Dutch TV show RTL Boulevard: “We are not dating.”

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter and Prashan talking at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. pic.twitter.com/jvSD6ksX1P — TMU media (@mediaTMU) March 13, 2023

Shawn, who was being interview to promote his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, told the interviewers that they should focus on the partnership “probably more than Sabrina, but thank you.”

The Stitches singer was previously linked to his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, who he has been spotted out with on a number of occasions since last summer.

Meanwhile Sabrina, 23, was rumored to be dating actor Dylan O’Brien last year, following her “situationship” with Joshua Bassett.