Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter spark romance rumours

It looks like Shawn Mendes has a new woman in his life.

The Canadian singer has been single since splitting from Camila Cabello in November 2021, after two years together.

In photos published by Page Six, the 24-year-old was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles with Nonsense singer Sabrina Carpenter, sparking rumours the pair are dating.

The sighting comes after celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip about the pair’s rumoured romance.

According to an onlooker, the pair looked “verrry comfortable” while “clearly on a date” at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine’s Day.

Shawn was previously linked to his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, who he has been spotted out with on a number of occasions since last summer.

Meanwhile Sabrina, 23, was rumored to be dating actor Dylan O’Brien last year, following her “situationship” with Joshua Bassett.

Shawn and Sabrina’s rumoured romance has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to Twitter to react to their recent LA outing.

Check out some of their reactions below:

