Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella – one year after their split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have sparked rumours they are back together.

The Señorita singers, who announced their split in November 2021, reunited at Coachella over the weekend.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pair are seen kissing at the music festival – which takes place in California.

Shawn and Camila 💙 I love them together pic.twitter.com/DUxAqysffu — Shawn Mendes Fans (@ShawnMendesFans) April 15, 2023

It comes after Camila’s recent split from well-known businessman Austin Kevitch after eight months of dating.

Shawn and Camila announced their split via Instagram back in November 2021.

At the time, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES BACK TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY 2023 BINGO CARD WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/rWNmJMXocT — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 15, 2023

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Shawn admitted he and Camila had discussed getting engaged, describing her as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” he told the publication. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”